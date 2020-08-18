Bay County ranks low in 2020 census participation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Bay County Sheriff’s Office made a post Tursday, August 13, saying Bay County ranks 54th out of Florida’s 67 counties when it comes to the 2020 U.S. Census response.

Bay County has a 44% response rate compared to the rest of the State’s 60% rate.

Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon spoke on the matter and said “On Panama City Beach alone we have sent a mail out to as many people as we can here, it went out to over 15,000 households to tell people why the census is important... but we beg and encourage and implore everyone to please fill out your census, it is so needed for us to make sure we are getting money for roads, schools, potential hospitals, there is so much funding that comes through the census.”

If you haven’t filled out your census yet, you still have time to do so.

