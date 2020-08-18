Advertisement

Deputies looking into multiple vehicle burglaries in Callaway

Bay County Sheriff's deputies say they're looking into multiple vehicle burglaries in Callaway.
Published: Aug. 17, 2020
CALLAWAY, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is working twelve cases of vehicle burglary recently committed in the Shadow Bay subdivision in Callaway.

All vehicles involved were unlocked when burglarized. One vehicle was stolen but has been recovered.

Sheriff Tommy Ford encourages everyone in Bay County to please remove all valuables from vehicles before locking them. Most vehicle burglaries are crimes of opportunity. Suspects canvas neighborhoods checking vehicles and burglarizing the ones left unlocked. Suspects will then go through the vehicles looking for electronics, firearms, purses and wallets left inside.

If anyone notices suspicious activity in area neighborhoods, please contact the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at 747-4700.

