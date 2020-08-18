Downtown Panama City experiencing a revitalization to bring back its historic character

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Historical Society of Bay County President Bob Hurst says Downtown Panama City is trying to bring back its historic character. He said, “there is a revival going on as well, you will see it, for example, in this building right here (Trigos). This was probably one of the first that was revived.”

This revival allows for buildings to be re-designed to look like buildings from more than a century ago. “The lighter colored brick that was used for ornamentation, he used an arch, there is a bricked frame place for a sign which you’ll find very typical of many of the early buildings of that time,” said Hurst.

Several circumstances played a part in Downtown Panama City losing its timeless feel. Hurst explained, “a lot of the tress got cut down, the bricks got to looking caddy, a lot of the wood structures burned, there were fires galore down here.”

Hurst says bringing the historic character back to Panama City will give it a “sense of place.” He said, “I would like for people to be able to come back here and remember Panama City as they remembered it, it’s that feeling of a sense of place is just something that we can’t get away from I don’t think.”

Hurst hopes other businesses will follow suit in revitalizing Historic Downtown Panama City.

