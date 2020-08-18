Advertisement

Elderly couple finds love during the coronavirus pandemic

Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 1:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (CNN) - An elderly New York couple proves that it is never too late to find love, even during a pandemic.

Jeffrey Miller, 76, popped the question to his true love, 71-year-old Gloria Alexis, earlier this month surrounded by staff and friends at their assisted living facility.

“There’s something about her that makes me happy,” Miller said.

Staff says the couple have been friends for years and are inseperable.

When Alexis got sick during the pandemic, Miller said that is when he realized that he loved her.

“He can’t live without me,” Alexis said.

The couple has a message to others looking for love during the pandemic.

“You are never too old to find love. I’m 76. She’s 71. Never give up. Keep the faith. You will always find love out there,” Miller said.

They plan to get married in September with all their friends and family.

Copyright 2020 WPIX via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

WHAT TO WATCH: Democrats adapt roll call, keynote to virus

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Democratic Party’s attempt to adapt its typical convention rituals to a pandemic-induced virtual affair will be put through its paces Tuesday night.

National

An eldery couple has found love in the time of coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
An eldery couple has found love in the time of coronavirus.

Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Michelle Obama and the kids in ‘cages’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Michelle Obama assailed President Donald Trump on Monday for ripping migrant children from their parents and throwing them into cages.

National

Trump becomes first president to visit Mankato, Minn. in 16 years

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Trump becomes first president to visit Mankato, Minn. in 16 years

Latest News

News

Housing Loan Announcement

Updated: 3 hours ago
Governor DeSantis stopped in Panama City Monday announcing he was bringing back the Hurricane Michael Recovery Loan Program.

News

Local Waffle House employees presented Life Saving Award

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Neysa Wilkins
2 Waffle House employees are given a special Lifesaving Award by Lynn Haven Police Chief Ricky Ramie and Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford.

News

Tunnell Tough Vigil

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Bay County community came out Monday evening for a prayer vigil honoring Jason Tunnell. Tunnell is in a coma after being involved in a traffic crash earlier this month.

National Politics

Dems put divides aside, rally behind Biden at convention

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden and the Democrats are highlighting the party’s inclusive “big tent” Monday night as their 2020 National Convention gets underway.

News

Waffle House Heroes

Updated: 3 hours ago
Two Waffle House employees who helped save a customer's life at the Lynn Haven location were honored by the Bay County Sheriff's Office Monday.

News

BDS Fall Sports

Updated: 3 hours ago
All Bay District Schools students will start the school year on Thursday, but for student athletes, they'll have to wait a little longer for practice to start.