First state sponsored Covid-19 testing site in Bay County

FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WJHG) -

Tuesday, a mobile testing Bus for Covid-19 was set up at the Youngstown-Fountain Recreational Complex located at 12321 E Highway 20. It was the very first state sponsored testing site in Bay County.

They will also be testing on Wednesday, August 19, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. or while supplies last.

No appointment is necessary. And all adults 18 and older can be tested with or without symptoms.

To get tested make sure you bring with you a form of identification and a pen. You do not need insurance to get tested.

