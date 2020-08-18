FSU-PC opens testing site for students, faculty and staff

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

FSU-PC opened a COVID-19 testing site for their faculty, staff, and students.

School administrators say their new testing site was open Monday from one to four p.m. and will be open again from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday.

Officials say they will repeat the same schedule next week. Administrators say they’ve also put up signage around the school and put other safety measures in place to make sure that students, faculty, and staff can come back to school and prevent the spread of the virus.

“Testing is voluntary for faculty, staff, and students,” said FSU-PC Associate Dean Irvin Clark. “Just having that peace of mind along with all the other efforts we’ve made. We have sanitary wipes stations throughout the campus and signage throughout the campus.”

Administrators say that PanCare will also provide rapid testing for faculty, staff, students, and the people that live in their households from 2 to 5 p.m.

