Holmes County Sheriff’s Office puts on first convalescent blood drive

Holmes County, Fla. (WJHG) -

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with OneBlood to host its first convalescent blood drive Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The goal was to reach 26 donors and they well exceeded that. And around 8 donors actually donated convalescent blood.

Sheriff John Tate said this was the first time the sheriff’s office has put on something like this. He went on to say some of the employees at the sheriff’s office actually came down with COVID-19, so they were able to donate convalescent blood.

Tate says this is just the first of many blood drives and he hopes to host the next one in a few months.

