Advertisement

Local Waffle House employees presented Life Saving Award

2 waffle house employees receive Lifesaving award for their quick actions in helping save the life of a customer.
2 waffle house employees receive Lifesaving award for their quick actions in helping save the life of a customer.(WJHG/WECP)
By Neysa Wilkins
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear aprons.

You may remember a few weeks ago, we brought you the story of two Lynn Haven Waffle House employees who saved the life of retired Panama City Pharmacist Gary Grant.

When Grant fell to the floor unconscious, Manager Ladora Santoro and Cook Aaron Cook jumped into action.

While Cook held Grant’s head to stop the bleeding from his fall, Santoro started C-P-R and kept it up until help arrived... ultimately saving his life.

The incident happened on July 21st.

Monday, Lynn Haven Police Chief Ricky Ramie along with Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford presented Santoro and Cook a special lifesaving award.

Mr. Grant and several of his family members were there to thank them in person.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Housing Loan Announcement

Updated: moments ago
Governor DeSantis stopped in Panama City Monday announcing he was bringing back the Hurricane Michael Recovery Loan Program.

News

Tunnell Tough Vigil

Updated: moments ago
The Bay County community came out Monday evening for a prayer vigil honoring Jason Tunnell. Tunnell is in a coma after being involved in a traffic crash earlier this month.

News

Waffle House Heroes

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Two Waffle House employees who helped save a customer's life at the Lynn Haven location were honored by the Bay County Sheriff's Office Monday.

News

BDS Fall Sports

Updated: 7 minutes ago
All Bay District Schools students will start the school year on Thursday, but for student athletes, they'll have to wait a little longer for practice to start.

Latest News

News

Postal controversy continues to fuel mail ballot concerns

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
As reports of the U.S. Postal Service expecting shipping delays continue to mount, Florida voting rights activists and election supervisors are growing increasingly concerned for the November election.

News

Holmes Sheriff Blood Drive

Updated: 9 minutes ago
The Holmes County Sheriff's Office served the community in a different way Monday to give to those fighting COVID-19.

News

FSU-PC COVID Testing

Updated: 12 minutes ago
On Monday, FSU-PC opened a COVID-19 testing site for its faculty, staff and students.

News

Mail Ballots Delay

Updated: 13 minutes ago
The Post Master General warned Florida’s top election official some of the state’s deadlines for mail ballots are too late and could result in some voters ballots arriving too late to be counted. 18,500 arrived too late in the presidential primary.

News

Back-to-School in Walton County

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Walton County students head back to class.

News

Two arrested in Washington County Murder

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Two arrested in Washington County murder.