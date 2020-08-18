Advertisement

Monday Evening Forecast

Wetter weather returns to the panhandle this week
By Chris Smith
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The weather pattern will get wetter as we move through the week ahead here in the panhandle. Expect mainly spotty rain on Tuesday w/highs in the 90s. The rain chances will gradually increase to 70-80% by the end of the work week. Expect 2-4″ of rain on average over the next 7 days.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

