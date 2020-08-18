New local deaths reported in Tuesday’s COVID-19 daily update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Tuesday.

Florida has 579,932 cases reported. That’s 3,838 new cases. There are 573,811 cases involving Florida residents and 6,121 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 9,758 people have died from the virus in the state. That’s 219 new deaths reported.

Bay County is reporting 4,886 cases. This includes 4,808 residents and 78 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 67 people have died from the virus and 255 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday afternoon, 64 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

Okaloosa County is reporting 3,773 cases. This includes 3,744 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 28 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. There have been 63 people who have died from the virus. 206 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday afternoon, 38 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 1,506 cases. 1,382 of the cases are residents and 124 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 18 deaths from the virus and 76 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday afternoon, three people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 934 cases. 924 are residents and ten are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 14 people have died in the county and 45 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday afternoon, four people are in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 556 cases. There are 546 residents and 10 are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 96 years-old. There have been four deaths reported and 17 hospitalizations. As of Tuesday afternoon, three people are in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 2,111 cases. There are 2,095 local cases and 16 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 53 deaths and 105 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday morning, 13 people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 506 cases, all are local. The ages range from 1 to 99 years-old. Eight people have died and 31 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Tuesday afternoon, there are no people in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 760 cases. They are 750 residents and ten non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 94 years-old. There have been five deaths and 46 hospitalizations reported. As of Tuesday afternoon, two people are in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 479 cases. There are 476 residents and three non-residents. Ages range from 6 to 85. Three deaths have been reported. Six people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday afternoon, there are no people in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 412 cases of COVID-19. All 412 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 85 years-old. Seven people have died and eight people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 1:46 p.m. Tuesday, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 29 available adult ICU beds out of the 142 beds reported for our area. It also is reporting three of the four pediatric ICU beds are available.

Local ICU capacity. (WJHG/WECP)

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.