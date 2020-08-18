Advertisement

Panama City Fire Chief resigns after internal investigation

Former Panama City Fire Chief Alex Baird resigned from his position Tuesday.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The Panama City Fire Chief has resigned after an internal investigation.

Tuesday, Panama City City Manager Mark McQueen accepted Chief Alex Baird’s resignation. Assistant Chief Kent Taylor will continue as Acting Fire Chief.

According to the internal investigation, a complaint was received about an EMT recertification issue. It says Chief Baird bulk renewed all EMTs currently working for the Fire Department and said they met all their certification requirements. “However, as of December 1, 2018, only 7... EMTs had completed 30 CEUs or were first time renewals. As of March 31, 2019, only 13 of the original listed EMTs had completed 30 CEUs or were first time renews (there are now more EMTs),” the investigation paperwork stated.

The investigation points to two issues under Baird. One of them being the bulk renewal of the recertification with wrong information and Baird not taking steps to fix the error. The second concern was Baird knowing about five officers serving as EMTs with wrong information but allowing them to continue to serve. According to City of Panama City administrative personnel polices, these are considered sustained misconduct.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

