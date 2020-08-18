Suspects identified in Chipley homicide

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -

The body of Charlie Griffin was discovered off Jeffrey Boulevard in Chipley last week. Investigators have ruled it a murder and say it was not a random act of violence.

Deputies took two suspects into custody they say were involved in the case. The suspects have been identified as Jeremy Cole Long and Joshua Caleb Cumbie.

Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews spoke at a press conference Monday about the two suspects.

Crews says one of the suspects, Cumbie, drove to New York City over the weekend and then called the Sheriff Monday morning to turn himself in.

The sheriff’s office says it’s in close contact with the N-Y-P-D and the U-S Marshall’s office. Sheriff Crews says he plans to send some of this team to New York City to talk to Cumbie.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.