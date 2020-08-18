Advertisement

Tuesday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar and satellite with mainly clear skies and just a little patchy fog inland around Crestview. Otherwise, we’ll be off to another summery feel with warm and humid conditions heating up fast in the sunshine.

Temps start in the 70s and quickly warm into the 90s before noon today. So dress comfortably, grab the shades, and some may want to take the umbrellas as well!

As we warm up into the midday, we’ll have the combination of daytime heating, the sea breeze, and a weak frontal boundary moving into the Panhandle skies all adding to the lift we need for showers and thunderstorms to develop. They’ll be largely hit or miss and won’t last all afternoon in any one spot. However, they’ll likely be widespread and mainly inland into the afternoon after a few briefly develop near the coast in the early afternoon.

Our long term outlook remains unsettled for the next several days as a troughing pattern aloft and weak frontal boundaries at the surface continue to amp up our normal daytime heating and afternoon sea breeze storms. By the late week, Thursday through Saturday, we’ll also have decent chances for storms to develop over the Gulf in the morning hours and move onto the coast.

Some storms may contain heavy rains and gusty winds with a low end severe threat especially in the afternoons. Rain totals by the end of the week may reach up to 1-3″ for most with locally higher amounts possible in isolated pockets.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies turn partly cloudy with afternoon hit or miss storms developing, mainly inland. Highs today top out near 90° on the coast to near 94° inland. With more unsettled days ahead, temperatures will struggle to warm up much more than the 80s on your 7 Day Forecast.

