Ad Valorem Tax Abatement Extension

If your business is considering relocating, many areas offer certain incentives to attract them.

Ad Valorem tax breaks are often used to attract companies. That process has to be voted on by the public . It was first approved in 1980 in Bay County and has been approved ever since then. The company must show job creation and economic growth to qualify for the tax abatement.

It is up for renewal every ten years, so county commissioners passed a resolution to have the measure put on the November 2020 ballot.

”It’s a great tool that we can use,” said Bay County Commissioner Robert Carroll. “No one is writing checks, they’re just getting a reduction on their property taxes to improve their business. So it’s something for the voters to decide, it’s on there [the ballot] every ten years. It’s been there since 1980 and our voters have always approved it . So we hope that we can continue this.”

The supervisor of elections will now be able to place a question on the general election ballot whether or not to renew the authority to grant Ad Valorem tax exemptions.

