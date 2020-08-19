Bay County Supervisor of Elections vote by mail online status confusion

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Tuesday night as Florida’s 2020 Primary election results came in, some Bay County people who cast their votes through the mail were confused if their vote had been counted. Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen says votes were counted Tuesday, but the update to their status wouldn’t be reflected until later.

At midnight, if you sent your ballot through the mail or if you dropped it off at a ballot box, your status online should have updated to “counted,” according to Andersen’s office. If you checked your status Tuesday night, your status would have read “received.”

Andersen’s office says if there was an issue with your ballot, someone would have notified the voter before election night and it would have been reflected on their status.

If you still have a question about your ballot, you can call the office at 850-784-6100.

