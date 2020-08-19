Berg Pipe wins new contract

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Berg Pipe has won a major contract that will help keep jobs in Bay County.

The manufacturing company has been granted a contract to provide piping for the new extension of the Keystone XL pipeline. The new contract will help hundreds of jobs get retained, as well as likely leading to the hiring of new employees. The win will provide a huge boost to the local economy.

“This is a big deal for not only Berg but for all of Bay County,” Becca Hardin, the President of the Bay Economic Development Alliance, said. “This will enable Berg to keep employees employed and keep paychecks flowing. So we’re very proud they were able to get this contract. They’re a major employer, and for them to continue to do business like this is a big win for not only them but Bay County.”

Berg is one of the largest manufacturers of pipe in the nation.

