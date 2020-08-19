Advertisement

Bill Dozier defeats Jarod Leighton for Bay County Commissioner District 3

Dozier has served as a Bay County commissioner for 16 years.
By Sam Martello
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County County Commission District 3 race was won by Incumbent Bill Dozier with 70% of the vote.

Dozier has served as Bay County District 3 Commissioner for 16 years.

His says his main goal in his next term as commissioner will be to continue Hurricane Michael relief efforts.

Dozier says Bay County has a bright future and he wants to be there every step of the way.

“I want to see it through, and I want to see all of the progress that we’ve made since Hurricane Michael, finished,” said Dozier. “I want to see it to its completion. I’m excited about the work that’s going to come for the future of Bay County. We’re on a good track for a lot of success in Bay County. I want to be in this position as commissioner to help move Bay County forward and to see it through.”

Dozier is appreciative of Bay County for allowing him to serve another term as commissioner.

