Bill Husfelt reflects on his re-election as superintendent of Bay District Schools

By Olivia Michael
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Incumbent Bill Husfelt will remain the superintendent of Bay District Schools after unofficially winning Tuesday by less than 2% of the vote. His rival was Judy Vandergrift, a Bay County native who also has deep roots in education.

Husfelt was first elected as superintendent in November of 2008. During his career, he has served as a teacher, coach, and principal. But his win was a close call with 50.88% of the votes.

“We had a worthy opponent- very talented, very smart, and they had a message that in politics goes a long way: ‘time for a change.’ But most people didn’t believe that and I think we’ve proved that we can do what needs to be done to keep moving forward together,” said Husfelt.

He also told us Hurricane Michael was the deciding factor to run for re-election and said he’s grateful to finish the work that has already been started.

“I don’t believe in campaigning negative. I believe that we’ve got to be role models for our students and I’ve always tried to live that for them. I’ve done that as a coach, as a teacher, as assistant principal, a principal and a superintendent and while they might not agree with my decisions, I think they respect me because of my decisions and my stances and so I love each one of them. I’m going to take care of them. I’m going to support them and we’re going to continue to do great things for our community,” he said.

