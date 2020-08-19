Advertisement

Bozeman agrees to play Mosley in football this fall

By Scott Rossman
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Call it a little bit of good news for the Mosley football program Wednesday. The Dolphins have now beefed the fall schedule up to three games for certain.

Coach Jeremy Brown telling us around midday Wednesday he's added a game against Bozeman to the schedule this fall, a schedule that's lost the majority of games to the decision made by the Bay District office to delay the season, and restrict travel to some degree.

Brown says coach Jason Griffin and the Bozeman Bucks have agreed to add Mosley to the schedule. So for the Dolphins, that means three games are now certain, with Arnold and Bay the other two. Mosley and Arnold particularly hard hit by the district pushing the start of fall practice back to September 7th, with no games until the 16th. And no out of county games until early October made it worse, with the Marlins and Dolphins set to play many games against teams to the west that are facing similar delays and restrictions.

Adding Bozeman makes three. That means the 1A Bucks will play up in class against the 6A Dolphins. All for the greater good Bozeman coach Jason Griffin told us.

“The phone has been just absolutely, lighting up for the past few days.” coach Griffin told me. “With coaches and neighboring districts like Leon County, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, and Escambia, with the adjustments they made. Everyone right now is essentially rescheduling. For the season. And I know a couple of our local schools, Arnold and Mosley Have lost several games and we’re doing the best we can to try to step up and help each other out.”

So at this point, Arnold we believe with just four games, Bay has 7, and possibly 8, Rutherford with 7 for now, and the Bucks now with 8. North Bay Haven with 5 or 6.

Area 1A teams in comparison, with much of their schedules intact, since most of their district offices are good with starting practice Monday and games September 4th.

