CDC expands salmonella outbreak linked to onions

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says contaminated red, white, yellow and sweet yellow onions has now infected over 800 people in 47 states.
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 3:46 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(CNN) - The salmonella outbreak linked to onions is growing.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says contaminated red, white, yellow and sweet yellow onions made from Thomson International, Inc. has now infected over 800 people in 47 states.

Oklahoma, Louisiana and Vermont are the only state without cases.

No deaths have been reported.

The CDC has also added new products to the recall list including cheese dips made with the onions.

These were sold between May 15 and Aug. 6 at a variety of stores including Kroger, Fred Meyers, Fry’s and Smith’s.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

