Congressman Neal Dunn and Florida C.F.O. Jimmy Patronis meet Walton County Republicans at Trump campaign event

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

As the Democratic National Convention takes place virtually, local Republicans are meeting up with top G.O.P. officials, in person, to discuss the issues that matter to them.

”I thought it was real informative, both the congressman and the state treasurer gave us a lot of good inside information from their point-of-view of what’s going on, both at the national level in congress and here at the state level for Florida,” said Jacquelyn Dabney, Walton County Republican.

Wednesday, Congressman Neal Dunn and Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis met with Walton County Republicans to talk about their experiences working with President Donald Trump.

Dunn said events like this are important to keeping citizens informed.

”We must get involved in these things, being involved in your local county Republican party is a fundamental step in the right direction,” said Dunn.

Patronis said the Panhandle’s importance in the November election is big.

”This election this coming November to me is one of the biggest of my lifetime. Northwest Florida, at least in my opinion, as northwest Florida goes, so will the presidency of the United States goes,” said Patronis.

Events like this one are being held across Florida, and there will be another one locally.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.