County Line Road set for restoration.

County awards contract to repair Coounty Line Rd.
County awards contract to repair Coounty Line Rd.(WJHG)
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

After Hurricane Michael hit, debris removal was paramount in the recovery process, especially in Bay County.

The heavy equipment required for the removal of massive amounts of debris traveling over our roads took a toll on the road surfaces. The county commission voted to award a contract to American Sand and Asphalt Paving for the repair of one of those roads most affected. They voted to repair County Line Road at a cost of more than $1 million.

FEMA has agreed to fully reimburse the county for the cost of the project.

Bay County Commissioner Philip Griffitts said, “That’s just one of many roads that FEMA has agreed to pay us to redo. Obviously Hurricane Michael damaged a lot of roads with that heavy equipment rolling around for the debris hauling. County Line Road is the first... it’s the example that we used many, many times we’re being told over the next few years to repave those roads that were damaged because of the storm.”

The roads most affected were those near the landfill and where the debris management sites were set up. Repair on those roads will begin in the near future.

