Advertisement

Larry Basford wins state attorney race

By Gretchen Kernbach
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Prosecutor Larry Basford is the new State Attorney for the14th Judicial Circuit.

The Lynn Haven native has been a prosecutor for more than 30 years and tried more than 250 jury trial cases.

His list of qualifications includes holding leadership roles such as the supervisor of the Jackson County office, chief of the major crimes division, and chief assistant state attorney.

And now he adds to that list.

“We’re very excited about the results that have come in tonight. Our team has worked so hard and I look forward to serving the people with honor and integrity and carrying on the tradition we have there at the state attorney’s office,” Basford said.

He also said there are a number of issues he’d like to address as state attorney.

“First, our most pressing issue is upholding the public trust, which we’ve been doing. Another issue that we will be addressing is continuing to protect our families and keep our community safe. And also, some issues we will be looking at is working with law enforcement to help all law enforcement agencies secure body cameras for their patrol officers,” Basford said.

The 14th Judicial Circuit covers Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, and Washington Counties.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Walton County Commissioner Races Districts 1 and 3

Updated: 9 minutes ago
The unofficial results for Walton County's District 1 and 3 Commissioner races.

News

Holmes County Clerk of Court Race

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Unofficial results show Sam Bailey as the winner in the Holmes County Clerk of Court race.

News

Felon Voting Rights

Updated: 13 minutes ago
A case of felon voting rights is now in the Federal Court of Appeals.

News

Felons voting rights considered on Election Day

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
As Floridians headed to the polls Tuesday morning, the fate of an estimated 700,000 felons’ voting rights was considered in a federal appeals court.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chris Smith
Better rain chances are in the forecast today with rain chances highest near the coast in the AM and then inland in the PM

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
Better rain chances are in the forecast over the days ahead

News

Unofficial 2020 Florida Primary results

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Unofficial results from Florida’s Primaries have come in.

News

Unofficial results for Bay District School Board races

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
Three Bay District School Board seats were on voter’s ballots during the primary.

News

Bill Dozier defeats Jarod Leighton for Bay County Commissioner District 3

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sam Martello
Bay County County Commissioner District 3 race was won by Incumbent Bill Dozier who defeated Jarod Leighton.

News

County Line Road set for restoration.

Updated: 3 hours ago
The County Commission voted to award a contract to American Sand and Asphalt Paving for the repair of one of those roads most affected. They voted to repair County Line Road at a cost of over 1 million dollars.