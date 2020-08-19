Larry Basford wins state attorney race

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Prosecutor Larry Basford is the new State Attorney for the14th Judicial Circuit.

The Lynn Haven native has been a prosecutor for more than 30 years and tried more than 250 jury trial cases.

His list of qualifications includes holding leadership roles such as the supervisor of the Jackson County office, chief of the major crimes division, and chief assistant state attorney.

And now he adds to that list.

“We’re very excited about the results that have come in tonight. Our team has worked so hard and I look forward to serving the people with honor and integrity and carrying on the tradition we have there at the state attorney’s office,” Basford said.

He also said there are a number of issues he’d like to address as state attorney.

“First, our most pressing issue is upholding the public trust, which we’ve been doing. Another issue that we will be addressing is continuing to protect our families and keep our community safe. And also, some issues we will be looking at is working with law enforcement to help all law enforcement agencies secure body cameras for their patrol officers,” Basford said.

The 14th Judicial Circuit covers Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, and Washington Counties.

