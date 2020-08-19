Advertisement

Mexico Beach TDC Help

TDC to help with beach renourishment in Mexico Beach.
TDC to help with beach renourishment in Mexico Beach.(WJHG)
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

The Tourist Development Council is the organization that manages the beach clean-up process and pays for beach renourishment for Panama City Beach.

Now they have added Mexico Beach to their responsibilities. Since funds from Mexico Beach for clean up and renourishment after Hurricane Michael are scarce, the TDC has agreed to take on the management, permitting and engineering costs to get those projects underway.

The cost of the actual sand and materials for renourishment will have to be coordinated with state and federal agencies.

