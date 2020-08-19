New local deaths reported in Wednesday’s COVID-19 daily update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday.

Florida has 584,047 cases reported. That’s 4,115 new cases. There are 577,891 cases involving Florida residents and 6,156 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 9,932 people have died from the virus in the state. That’s 174 new deaths reported.

Bay County is reporting 4,938 cases. This includes 4,860 residents and 78 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 67 people have died from the virus and 258 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday afternoon, 60 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

Okaloosa County is reporting 3,803 cases. This includes 3,744 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 28 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. There have been 64 people who have died from the virus. 207 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday afternoon, 33 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 1,526 cases. 1,400 of the cases are residents and 126 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 18 deaths from the virus and 78 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday afternoon, six people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 957 cases. 947 are residents and ten are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 14 people have died in the county and 46 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday afternoon, five people are in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 557 cases. There are 547 residents and 10 are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 96 years-old. There have been four deaths reported and 17 hospitalizations. As of Wednesday afternoon, three people are in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 2,159 cases. There are 2,143 local cases and 16 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 53 deaths and 108 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday morning, 12 people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 511 cases, all are local. The ages range from 1 to 99 years-old. Eight people have died and 31 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Wednesday afternoon, there are no people in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 765 cases. They are 755 residents and ten non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 94 years-old. There have been six deaths and 46 hospitalizations reported. As of Wednesday afternoon, two people are in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 480 cases. There are 476 residents and four non-residents. Ages range from 6 to 85. Three deaths have been reported. Six people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday afternoon, there are no people in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 410 cases of COVID-19. All 410 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 85 years-old. Seven people have died and eight people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 1:02 p.m. Wednesday, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 37 available adult ICU beds out of the 146 beds reported for our area. It also is reporting four of the four pediatric ICU beds are available.

