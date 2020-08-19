Panama City Beach Police urging public to lock their car doors

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There is one step that can prevent you from being the next car burglary victim.

“Vehicle burglaries are almost a daily occurrence. In the county, in the state, everywhere. These kind of things happen all the time,” Panama City Beach Police Lieutenant J.R. Talamendez said.

Officers say vehicle owners forgetting to lock their cars is the number one cause of these crimes.

“They’re crimes of opportunity, and the opportunity that these criminals are being given, are being given to them by the vehicle owner,” Talamendez said. “They might be walking by a vehicle, and then they see an iPhone, or an iPad, or shopping bags in the back of the car. Then they see the car is opened, and unlocked, so that opportunity sort of pushes them towards committing that crime and stealing those goods.”

Panama City Beach Police say there are a few tips to help you to remember to lock your doors, like following along in the 9 p.m. routine. This routine is an alert you can set on your phone and it reminds you at 9 p.m. to go out to your car and make sure it’s locked.

Lieutenant Talamendez wants to remind the public that everybody has the responsibility to protect themselves and their property with simple steps like making sure car doors are locked.

