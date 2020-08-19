Advertisement

Port Panama City welcomes ship stopping in U.S. for first time

The ship arrived from South America.
The ship arrived from South America.(WJHG/WECP)
By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The BBC St. Petersburg has arrived in the United States for the first time in Port Panama City.

The vessel was launched in May 2020 in Asia, and traveled from Asia to western South America. There, it was loaded with copper which it has brought to the port here. Port Panama City is a major copper shipping destination due to its proximity to major copper consumers. The port had a small gift ready for the captain and crew.

“We will present the captain with a first call plaque, commemorating the first call of that vessel here at the port,” Alex King, the Deputy Director of Cargo Operations and Business Development for the Panama City Port Authority, said. “We also did give the captain and crew fresh shrimp and fresh grouper from the Gulf, so we know they enjoyed that.”

