Recount scheduled for Walton County Commission District 1 race, Barker wins District 3

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

It was a close race between William “Boots” McCormick and Lisa Johnson for the Board of County Commissioners District 1 seat.

Based on unofficial results, McCormick is the winner of the District 1 Walton County commissioners race. But, that’s only by 54 votes. Because of how close the race is, there will be a machine recount Saturday, August 22 at 8 a.m.

McCormick said, this is part of the process and he has faith in Walton County Supervisor of Elections, Bobby Beasley.

The District 3 Walton County Commission race went to Mike Barker.

Barker said the first thing he wants to do as county commissioner is to establish more communication between officials and constituents.

“I’ve been talking to citizens on the campaign trail for the last several months now, listening to their concerns and needs, if I get elected, it’s time to sit down and talk to the citizens and prioritize the citizens and get back to talking with the people,” said Barker.

