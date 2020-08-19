Advertisement

Sam Bailey to become next Holmes County Clerk of Court

By Jarell Baker
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Winning with a little more than 40% of the vote, Sam Bailey will be the next Holmes County Clerk of Court.

Bailey said he has more than 20 years of public service by serving on several different committees and organizations in Holmes County including the Holmes County Council on Aging and the Holmes County Chamber Of Commerce. Bailey said he is excited and ready to roll up his sleeves and get to work.

“We’re going to have an honest hard-working person is in the office that’s always gonna have an open door policy. I’m gonna be accurate with my job,” said Bailey.

Bailey is set to be sworn January of next year. There were also several other races in Holmes County Tuesday for more information about those races click here.

