Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Scattered storms will again be in the forecast first near the coast in the AM and the inland in the afternoon. Highs will still climb to near 90. Winds will be SW at 5-10 mph. Tonight lows will fall into the 70s. The rain chances climb even higher in the 60-80% range Thursday thru Saturday.

