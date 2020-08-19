Advertisement

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Better rain chances are on the way
By Chris Smith
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Scattered storms will again be in the forecast first near the coast in the AM and the inland in the afternoon. Highs will still climb to near 90. Winds will be SW at 5-10 mph. Tonight lows will fall into the 70s. The rain chances climb even higher in the 60-80% range Thursday thru Saturday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

