Advertisement

Union believes Hillsborough key to victory

By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - The state added 4,201 new virus cases Wednesday as Florida’s teachers union was back in court seeking an injunction to keep in-class learning closed after failing to reach a compromise in court-ordered mediation. 

The union told the court state health officials aren’t doing their job to help make safe decisions.

The first witness was Hillsborough County School Board member Tamara Shamburger. 

The Florida Education Association is trying to prove local districts are being forced to make unsafe reopening decisions or face the threat of losing millions in state funding.

“My understanding of the testimony from the medical experts was that it was simply unsafe to open our school building, or any building, for anyone at that time,” said Shamburger.

Hillsborough submitted a plan to reopen August 24th, then voted to push back the opening a month. The State objected. 

Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran told us the county would loose funding if it delayed in a interview last week.

“They automatically lose the categorical of transportation because they are considered virtual students. They automatically lose class size categorical because they are not in classes,” said Corcoran.

Then the union called 51-year-old biology teacher James Lis.

“I do not feel safe personally,” said Lis.

Lis and his family live with his 81-year-old mother in law. He broke down on the stand when asked if he would report to school Friday as ordered.

“I can’t put my family at risk. I can’t put my mother in law at risk.  And it’s a serious risk, but more so for her. And I would resign,” said Lis.

The reopening order says decisions are supposed to be made with advice from local health officials, but during testimony Department of Health Chief of Staff Courtney Coppola testified the department wouldn’t advise schools whether it is safe to reopen.

“You’re not going to say whether or not school districts should be open or reopen, correct?” asked FEA Attorney Kendall Coffey.

“Correct,” replied Coppola.

The case will continue Thursday with a quick decision expected from the judge. Nineteen districts are slated to open next week and 10 more on August 31st. Since August 5th, there have been 7,472 positive cases in children 17 and under; 73 were hospitalized during the same period. 

Latest News

News

Port Panama City Welcomes Large Ship

Updated: 28 minutes ago
The M/V BBC St. Petersburg is docked at Port Panama City. This is the ship's maiden voyage around the world and brought 10,000 tons of copper cathodes from the west coast of South America.

News

Berg Pipe Awarded Keystone XL Pipeline Contract

Updated: 31 minutes ago
This contract will provide hundreds of jobs for the local area.

News

School Zone Traffic Laws

Updated: 33 minutes ago
With school starting back in the viewing area, we are talking with school officials and law enforcement about reminders for local drivers.

News

String of Car Burglaries

Updated: 35 minutes ago
There's been a string of burglaries in the area. Authorities say most of these were from cars that have been left unlocked.

News

Mayor Anderson, City Attorney Indicted on Federal Charges

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Lynn Haven Mayor Anderson, and City Attorney indicted on Federal Charges.

Latest News

News

Congressman Neal Dunn and Florida C.F.O. Jimmy Patronis meet Walton County Republicans at Trump campaign event

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Dunn said events like this are important to keeping citizens informed.

News

Panama City Beach Police urging public to lock their car doors

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sam Martello
Panama City Beach Police urging public to lock their car doors after a string of car burglaries have taken place in the county.

News

Port Panama City welcomes ship stopping in U.S. for first time

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grayson Jarvis
The ship arrived with a load of copper.

News

Berg Pipe wins new contract

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grayson Jarvis
Berg is one of the largest manufacturers of pipe in the nation.

News

Bay County Supervisor of Elections vote by mail online status confusion

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
At midnight, if you sent your ballot through the mail or if you dropped it off at a ballot box, your status online should have updated to “counted,” according to Andersen’s office.