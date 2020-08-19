Unofficial 2020 Florida Primary results

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Unofficial results from Florida’s Primaries have come in.

BAY COUNTY:

In the Bay County School Superintendent race, Incumbent Bill Husfelt wins over Judy Vandergrift with 51 percent of the vote.

The Bay County County Commission District 3 race was won by Incumbent Bill Dozier with 70 percent of the vote. Dozier beat Jarod Leighton.

The race for Bay County Judge Group 1 between Incumbent Timothy Campbell and Hoot Crawford was won by Campbell with 58 percent.

In the Bay County School Board District 1 race, Incumbent Jerry Register won against Mark “Big Chief” Strickland with 71 percent.

For Bay County School Board District 2, Brenda Ruthven beat Frances Gordon with 63 percent.

For Bay County School Board District 4, Winston Chester won the race with 63 percent over Tom Hedges.

For Republican State Committeeman in Bay County, George Norris beat Jerry Prater with 57 percent of the vote.

For Republican State Committewoman in Bay County, Mitzi Prater beat out Veronica Kemeny and Melissa Seeuws with 48 percent.

Running unopposed in Bay County were Clerk of the Court Bill Kinsaul, Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford, Property Appraiser Dan Sowell, Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen, County Commissioner Tommy Hamm, County Commissioner Philip “Griff” Griffitts, and Judge Joe Grammer.

OKALOOSA COUNTY:

In the Okaloosa County County Commissioner District 1 race, Paul Mixon beat out Wayne Richard Harris and James Walker with 54 percent for the position.

In the Okaloosa County County Commissioner District 3 race, Incumbent Nathan Boyles faced Brad Robert Roehrig. Boyles won with 65 percent.

For the Okaloosa County County Commissioner District 5 seat, Mel Ponder beat Dewey “Parker” Destin and Richard Scott Johnson with 44 percent and will face Wes Fell in November.

In the race for School Board Member District 2, Martha “Marti” Gardner beat Sherri Cox with 54 percent.

For the Republican State Committeeman in Okaloosa County, Ron Adams beat Steve Czonstka with 60 percent.

For the Republican State Committeewoman in Okaloosa County, Sherri Cox beat Mary Potthast and Anne Ziegenhorn with 60 percent of the vote.

In the Okaloosa County Superintendent of Schools race, Incumbent Marcus Chambers beat Ray Sansom with 66 percent.

The referendum for Creation of Independent Fire District for Alamarante Community did not pass with 64 percent of the vote.

Running unopposed in Okaloosa County were Clerk of the Circuit Court JD Peacock, Judge Angela Mason, Judge Mack Busbee, School Board Member Timothy Bryant, Eric Scott Aden as the new Okaloosa County Sheriff, Supervisor of Elections Paul Lux, and Tax Collector Benjamin Anderson.

WALTON COUNTY:

For Walton County County Commissioner District 3, Mike Barker beat Teddy Stewart with 54 percent.

For Walton County County Commissioner District 5, Incumbent Tony Anderson beat Vanessa Goodson and Debbie Heard with 54 percent of the vote. Anderson/Goodson/Heard will face Dr. Carolynn Zonia in November.

In the Walton County County Commissioner District 1 race, Lisa Johnson and William “Boots” McCormick were separated by 54 votes, with McCormick on top. A recount will be held on Saturday, August 22.

For the Walton County Property Appraiser, Gary Gregor beat Sandra Carter with 52 percent.

For the Walton Count School Board District 4 race, Jeri Michie beat Incumbent Marsha Winegarner with 57 percent.

Running unopposed in Walton County were Clerk of Courts Alex Alford, Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson Jr., Alton Russell Hughes will be the Superintendent of Schools, Tax Collector Rhonda Skipper, and Tammy Smith will be a School Board Member.

WASHINGTON COUNTY:

For the Washington County County Commissioner District 1, Incumbent Alan Bush beat Travis Hall with 55 percent of the vote.

For the Washington County County Commissioner District 5, Incumbent Allen Steve Joyner beat Patricia Lynn Gothard with 67 percent of the vote.

In the Washington County Supervisor of Elections, Incumbent Carol Rudd beat Christopher Hyatt and Corey Odom with 64 percent of the vote. Rudd will face Priscila Brown in November.

In the race for Clerk of Circuit Court, Incumbent Lora Bell beat Stephanie Blankenship with 70 percent.

For the Washington County School Board Member District 2, Incumbent Linda Lou Cleveland beat Jerry Harrell with 66 percent of the vote.

For Washington County Superintendent of Schools, Incumbent Joseph Taylor beat Martha Compton with 57 percent of the vote.

Running unopposed in Washington County were Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews, County Commissioner John “Tray” Hawkins, Tax Collector Ken Naker, Property Appraiser Gil Carter, and School Board Member Milton Brown.

HOLMES COUNTY:

In the race for the Holmes County Clerk of Circuit Court, Sam Bailey beat out Marsha Farmer Sherrouse, Stephen Herrington III, and Jena Gilmore with 41 percent.

For the Holmes County Property Appraiser, Incumbent Bryan Bell beat Mike Moore with 62 percent of the vote.

In the Holmes County Supervisor of Elections race, Incumbent Therisa Meadows beat Hannah Paulk Benton and Tammie Harrison with 54 percent of the vote.

In the Holmes County Tax Collector race, Incumbent Harry Bell III beat Donna Boroughs and Jack Faircloth Jr. with 54 percent of the vote.

For the Holmes County Superintendent of Schools, Buddy Brown beat Incumbent Terry Mears with 79 percent of the vote.

In the Holmes County County Commissioner District 1, Jeff Good beat Ralph Eric Minger and Incumbent Bobby Sasnett with 56 percent of the vote.

In the Homes County County Commissioner District 3, Incumbent Phillip Music beat Jason Pugh and Aubrey Serpas with 35 percent of the vote.

In the Holmes County County Commissioner District 5, Incumbent Clint Erickson beat Ron Monk with 57 percent of the vote.

For the Holmes County School Board District 2 seat, Incumbent Wilburn Baker beat Debbie Kolmetz with 60 percent of the vote.

Running unopposed in Holmes County were Holmes County Sheriff John Tate and School Board Member Shirley Owens.

JACKSON COUNTY:

For the Jackson County Sheriff race, Hayes Baggett beat Kevin Arnold and Tim Ham for the Democratic candidacy with 54 percent of the vote. Donnie Edenfield beat Scott Edwards and Jeff Snell for the Republican candidacy. Baggett will face Edenfield in November.

For the Jackson County Superintendent of Schools, Steve Benton Sr. beat Gerald Brockner and Dallas Ellis with 52 percent of the vote. Benton will face Incumbent Larry Moore in November.

For the Jackson County Supervisor of Election race, Carol Dunaway beat Alice Pate for the Republican candidacy with 69 percent of the race. Dunaway will face Gail Ward and Rico Williams in November.

In the race for the Jackson County County Commissioner District 1, Alex McKinnie beat Incumbent Willie Spires with 54 percent of the vote.

In the race for Jackson County Commissioner District 3, Paul Donofro Jr. beat Mary Ann Hutton and Tyler Lipford with 44 percent for the Republican candidacy. Ronstance Pittman beat Marcell Harvey with 55 percent for the Democratic candidacy. Donofro will face Pittman and Rance Massengill in November.

For the Jackson County County Commissioner District 5 seat, Incumbent James Peacock beat John Bryan with 61 percent of the vote. Peacock will face Byron Dickens in November.

For the Jackson County School Board Member District 3, Incumbent Stacey Goodson beat Pam Long Bimberg with 83 percent of the vote.

Running unopposed in Jackson County were Tax Collector Mary Carol Murdock and School Board Member Tony Pumphrey.

In November, Justin Branch will go against Incumbent Clayton Rooks for Clerk of Court. David Fraser will face Incumbent Rebecca Morris-Haid for Property Appraiser.

CALHOUN COUNTY:

Running for the Democratic candidacy in the Calhoun County Sheriff’s race, Incumbent Glenn Kimbrel beat Adam Terry with 52 percent of the vote. Kimbrel will face James “Jimmy” Baggett, Jerry Carpenter, and Tomasi Matautia in November.

For Calhoun County Commissioner District 1′s Republican candidacy, Marion Brown beat Amanda Combs Reisen with 64 percent of the vote. Brown will face Edward Holley in November.

Running unopposed in Calhoun County were Clerk of Court Carla Hand, Property Appraiser Carla Trickey Peacock, Tax Collector Becky Trickey-Smith, Superintendent of Schools Darryl Taylor Jr., Supervisor of Elections Sharon Chason, School Board Member Danny Ryals, and School Board Member Kenneth Speights.

GULF COUNTY:

For Gulf County County Commission District 3′s seat, Patrick Farrell beat Joan Lovelace with 51 percent of the vote.

In the race for School Board District 3, Incumbent Cindy Belin beat Incumbent Carl Fox with 79 percent of the vote.

In the race for School Board District 4, Marvin Davis beat Thomas Buttram, Deborah Crosby, Charles Gathers, Amy Rogers, and Thomas Buttram with 33 percent of the vote.

For the Gulf County Sheriff Republican candidacy, Incumbent Mike Harrison beat Rhett Butler with 70 percent of the vote. Harrison will face Jobie Barfield in November.

For the position of Republican State Committeeman in Gulf County, David Ashbrook beat Tom Semmes with 72 percent of the vote.

Running unopposed in Gulf County were County Commissioner David Rich, County Commissioner Phil McCroan, Clerk of Court Becky Norris, Property Appraiser Mitch Burke, Superintendent of Schools Jim Norton, Supervisor of Elections John Hanlon, and Tax Collector Shirley Jenkins.

FRANKLIN COUNTY:

In the race for Franklin County County Commissioner District 1′s seat, Incumbent Ricky Jones beat Pinki Jackel with 51 percent of the vote.

For Franklin County School Board Member District 1, Melonie Inzetta beat Tara Klink with 54 percent of the vote.

Running unopposed in Franklin County were Property Appraiser Rhonda Millender Skipper, Supervisor of Elections Heather Riley, School Board Member Fonda Davis Sr., and Jared Mock becoming a School Board Member.

In November, multiple positions will be decided. Running for Clerk of Court is Erin Hale Griffith and Suzanne Michele Maxwell. For Franklin County Sheriff, Incumbent A.J. “Tony” Smith will face Carlton Louis Whaley. Running for Tax Collector are Danny Gay and Incumbent Rick Watson. For Superintendent of Schools, Steve Lanier will face Incumbent Traci Yoder. For County Commissioner District 3′s seat, Brett Gormley will face Incumbent Noah Lockley Jr. For County Commissioner District 5′s seat, Incumbent William Massey Jr. will face Madeline Nevarez and Jessica Varnes Ward.

LIBERTY COUNTY:

For Liberty County’s Clerk of Court Republican Candidacy, Daniel Stanley beat Curtis Fletcher with 79 percent. Stanley will face Mason Kever in November.

For Liberty County’s Sheriff Democratic Candidacy, Incumbent Eddie Joe White beat Danny Earnest with 65 percent of the vote. White will face Charles Cooper and Buddy Money in November.

In the Superintendent of Schools race, J. Aaron Day beat Brenda Green with 53 percent for the Democratic candidacy. Kyle Peddie beat Jason White with 73 percent for the Republican candidacy. Day will face Peddie in November.

In the race for the Supervisor of Elections Democratic candidate, Shelly Stafford beat Gina McDowell and Matt Schmarje with 49 percent of the vote. Stafford will face Incumbent Grant Conyers, Sloan Fowler, Helene Michaels, Mary Strickland, and Sharon Sumner in November.

In the race for Liberty County County Commissioner District 5, Incumbent Scott Phillips beat Bobby Ross with 57 percent of the vote.

For School Board Member District 1, Incumbent James Flowers beat Jeanie Gargiulo and Vontarius McCray with 73 percent of the vote.

For School Board Member District 2, Jodi Lindsey Bailey beat Jon Allen and Ray Glisson with 57 percent of the vote.

For School Board Member District 4, R. Jason Singletary beat R. Logan Durden, James Hood, Glenn Lord, and Suzann Stoutamire with 61 percent of the vote.

Running unopposed in Liberty County was Tax Collector Marie Goodman.

In November, Archie Sumner and Incumbent Cindy Walker will face off for Property Appraiser. For County Commissioner District 1, Incumbent Dewayne “Bubba” Branch will face Albert “Butch” Butcher and Teddy Eubanks. For County Commissioner District 3, Bradley “Boo” Bryant will face Incumbent Jim Johnson.

