Unofficial results for Bay District School Board races

The unofficial results are in for the Bay District School Board races.
By Blake Brannon
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Three Bay District School Board seats were on voters’ ballots during the primary.

District 1 was between incumbent Jerry Register and Mark “Big Chief” Strickland.

Unofficial results show Register will be re-elected to the District with 71 percent of the vote.

He says his top priorities are keeping everyone safe during the pandemic, maintaining and upgrading facilities as well as improving academics.

”We need to work on intensive reading programs. We have too many students who are reading below grade level, we need to do that. Of course, I don’t want to forget security. We’ve done so much in securing our buildings and schools, we need to continue to do that as well,” said Register.

District 2 will fill the seat once held by Ginger Littleton.

Unofficial results show Brenda Ruthven will fill that seat with 63 percent of the vote beating out Frances Keys Gordon. Ruthven says she hopes to boost teacher and employee morale.

”I am concerned about our teachers. I think they’re under a lot of pressure. I want to be sure that their morale stays up because if they’re happy and their morale is up, the kids are going to learn,” said Ruthven.

District 4 is held by Ryan Neves who did not seek re-election.

Unofficial results show Winston Chester with 63 percent of the vote edging out Tom Hedges.

Chester says he wants to keep improving school safety and boost overall academics.

”Number one: we’ve got to keep everyone safe. We’ve got to keep our students safe, our teachers safe, staff, and everyone in school safe. That’s our number one priority this year especially,” said Chester. “Then, of course, we’ve gotta work on, we want every school to be an “A” school, it’s simple. We just want every school to be an “A” school.”

New members will be sworn in this November.

