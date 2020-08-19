U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe to make major announcement in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - United States Attorney Lawrence Keefe of the Northern District of Florida will hold a press conference today at 2 p.m. in Panama City to announce updates in a major investigation in the area.

The conference falls one year after Keefe launched a program that aims to target public corruption.

It will be held at the United State’s Attorney’s Office in Panama City and joining Keefe will be Special Agent Rachel Rojas of the FBI’s Jacksonville division and Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford.

