Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s an active morning with showers and thunderstorms rumbling through the Panhandle. We’ll deal with this round through about 7am, before most diminishes. So early morning commuters need to rain gear up, especially along the coast. However, inland commuters for the way home may want to keep the rain gear handy as another round develops this afternoon.

Temps start in the 70s and is decently comfortable thanks to the rain cooling temps down. The clouds and diminishing storms after sunrise will lead to a slow warm up through the morning. Highs today may struggle to reach the 90s, and may only hold into the upper 80s as another batch of daytime heating and sea breeze storms develop this afternoon, largely away from the coast and keep inland temperatures from getting to warm today as well.

This afternoon’s round looks to be largely hit or miss and more for those north of Higway 20 after 2pm before diminishing into the evening. It is possible for some thunderstorms to collapse this afternoon and create outflow boundaries, or rain cooled air flowing out of thunderstorms and rushing along the surface which in turn can create more lift and storms as it does so. Some of these outflow boundaries from storms could try to move south and create a round for the coast by the late afternoon or evening before storms die out completely after sunset.

Our pattern looks to remain unsettled for the next several days as a troughing pattern aloft and weak frontal boundaries at the surface continue to amp up our normal daytime heating and afternoon sea breeze storms. By the late week, Thurs through Sat, we’ll also have decent chances for storms to develop over the Gulf in the morning hours and move onto the coast. Some storms may contain heavy rains and gusty winds with a low end severe threat especially in the afternoons. Rain totals by the end of the week may reach up to 1-3″ for most with locally higher amounts possible in isolated pockets.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with afternoon hit or miss storms developing, mainly inland. Highs today top out near 90°. With more unsettled days ahead, temperatures will struggle to warm up much more than the 80s on your 7 Day Forecast.

