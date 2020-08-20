Advertisement

Bay County Sheriff’s Office talks about school traffic safety

By Natalie Williams
Published: Aug. 19, 2020
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Bay District School students will head back to class on Thursday. Along with the start of school comes more students in crosswalks and traffic on the roads.

This means local drivers need to pay close attention to school zones and signals.

We spoke with Bay County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Myron Guilford, the supervisor over school resource deputies, who tells us what steps are being done to make sure students are safe as they go back to class.

Lietenant Guilford says, “We will have extra units out patrolling in the school zones, running traffic, running radar to slow down traffic...make sure when kids are crossing at the crosswalk, the crossing guards, make sure they are taken care of until people get back into the flow that we are back in session with school”.

While drivers need to be extra cautious, Guilford says parents should remind their kids about roadway safety like looking both ways before crossing the street and always use a crosswalk.

