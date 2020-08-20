Breakfast Point Academy prepares for start of school year

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Breakfast Point Academy in Panama City Beach is ready to welcome its students back to campus but, of course, things will look a little different.

Teachers have adjusted their classrooms for social distancing, hand sanitizing and washing stations are in place as well as extra signage and desk dividers as the school prepares to kick off the school year.

“Just having open lines of communications with everybody that we may need to make adjustments because nobody has ever really done this before,” said Breakfast Point Principal Clint Whitfield. “So, we’re going to be flexible and patient and show grace and compassion with one another.”

With a new school year comes new challenges and for second-grade teacher Carolyn Noble, one is keeping younger students socially distanced.

“They want to be close to one another. We’ve always taught kids to be social and to be caring and nice,” said Noble. “So, they’re going to have to learn, and they learn very quickly to keep their social distance and if they can’t they have masks on and we’re going to encourage them to wear the masks.”

Overall, she says the entire staff is looking forward to starting the school year.

“I know there’s a lot of uncertainties and some people are nervous but we’ve taken precautions and we’re ready to see the kids,” said Noble

“The ultimate goal we have is loving our students, teaching them, and of course keeping them safe. So just work with us and help us through this. That’s the only way we’re really going to be able to get through this is together,” added Whitfield.

Not all students will go back to brick and mortar schools as some have opted for the virtual BayLink option.

Breakfast Point leaders say around 65 middle schoolers are enrolled BayLink and around 20 per grade level in elementary school.

