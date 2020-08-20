Advertisement

Breakfast Point Academy prepares for start of school year

Breakfast Point staff are preparing to start the school year.
Breakfast Point staff are preparing to start the school year.(WJHG/WECP)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Breakfast Point Academy in Panama City Beach is ready to welcome its students back to campus but, of course, things will look a little different.

Teachers have adjusted their classrooms for social distancing, hand sanitizing and washing stations are in place as well as extra signage and desk dividers as the school prepares to kick off the school year.

“Just having open lines of communications with everybody that we may need to make adjustments because nobody has ever really done this before,” said Breakfast Point Principal Clint Whitfield. “So, we’re going to be flexible and patient and show grace and compassion with one another.”

With a new school year comes new challenges and for second-grade teacher Carolyn Noble, one is keeping younger students socially distanced.

“They want to be close to one another. We’ve always taught kids to be social and to be caring and nice,” said Noble. “So, they’re going to have to learn, and they learn very quickly to keep their social distance and if they can’t they have masks on and we’re going to encourage them to wear the masks.”

Overall, she says the entire staff is looking forward to starting the school year.

“I know there’s a lot of uncertainties and some people are nervous but we’ve taken precautions and we’re ready to see the kids,” said Noble

“The ultimate goal we have is loving our students, teaching them, and of course keeping them safe. So just work with us and help us through this. That’s the only way we’re really going to be able to get through this is together,” added Whitfield.

Not all students will go back to brick and mortar schools as some have opted for the virtual BayLink option.

Breakfast Point leaders say around 65 middle schoolers are enrolled BayLink and around 20 per grade level in elementary school.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bay County Sheriff’s Office talks about school traffic safety

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Natalie Williams
Bay County Schools start back on Thursday and so does school traffic

News

Port Panama City Welcomes Large Ship

Updated: 1 hours ago
The M/V BBC St. Petersburg is docked at Port Panama City. This is the ship's maiden voyage around the world and brought 10,000 tons of copper cathodes from the west coast of South America.

News

Berg Pipe Awarded Keystone XL Pipeline Contract

Updated: 1 hours ago
This contract will provide hundreds of jobs for the local area.

News

School Zone Traffic Laws

Updated: 2 hours ago
With school starting back in the viewing area, we are talking with school officials and law enforcement about reminders for local drivers.

Latest News

News

String of Car Burglaries

Updated: 2 hours ago
There's been a string of burglaries in the area. Authorities say most of these were from cars that have been left unlocked.

News

Mayor Anderson, City Attorney Indicted on Federal Charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
Lynn Haven Mayor Anderson, and City Attorney indicted on Federal Charges.

News

Union believes Hillsborough key to victory

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
The state added 4,201 new virus cases Wednesday as Florida’s teachers union was back in court seeking an injunction to keep in-class learning closed after failing to reach a compromise in court-ordered mediation.

News

Congressman Neal Dunn and Florida C.F.O. Jimmy Patronis meet Walton County Republicans at Trump campaign event

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Dunn said events like this are important to keeping citizens informed.

News

Panama City Beach Police urging public to lock their car doors

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sam Martello
Panama City Beach Police urging public to lock their car doors after a string of car burglaries have taken place in the county.

News

Port Panama City welcomes ship stopping in U.S. for first time

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grayson Jarvis
The ship arrived with a load of copper.