Detour planned for CR 388

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - County Road 388 will be closed between U.S. 231 and Blue Springs Road starting at 6:00 a.m. Saturday, August 29. The closure is expected to end at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 30.

The closure is so crews can work on roadway repairs.

Road closure and detour signage will be posted to direct traffic around the worksite to State Road 20 and Blue Springs Road.

