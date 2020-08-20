Advertisement

Govenor Ron DeSantis suspends Margo Anderson as Mayor of Lynn Haven, Anderson later resigns

Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order on Thursday suspending Margo Anderson from her position as Mayor of Lynn Haven.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG) - UPDATE: Shortly after the executive order was issued, Margo Anderson resigned as Mayor of Lynn Haven.

Margo Anderson issues letter of resignation as Mayor of Lynn Haven.
Margo Anderson issues letter of resignation as Mayor of Lynn Haven.(WJHG/WECP)

Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order on Thursday suspending Margo Anderson from her position as Mayor of Lynn Haven.

This comes after Anderson was indicted on federal fraud charges Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

