Govenor Ron DeSantis suspends Margo Anderson as Mayor of Lynn Haven, Anderson later resigns

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG) - UPDATE: Shortly after the executive order was issued, Margo Anderson resigned as Mayor of Lynn Haven.

Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order on Thursday suspending Margo Anderson from her position as Mayor of Lynn Haven.

This comes after Anderson was indicted on federal fraud charges Wednesday.

