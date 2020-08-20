Holmes County Supervisor of Elections to hold recount

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - After a close race in Holmes County, there will be a recount.

Holmes County Supervisor of Elections Therisa Meadows said there will be a recount Friday at 1 p.m. for the County Commissioner District 3 seat. The unofficial results have Phillip Music beating Jason Pugh by 23 votes.

The recount will be at the Supervisor of Elections office and is open to the public.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.