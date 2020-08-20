Advertisement

Holmes County Supervisor of Elections to hold recount

The recount will take place Friday at 1 p.m.
The recount will take place Friday at 1 p.m.(WJHG/WECP)
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - After a close race in Holmes County, there will be a recount.

Holmes County Supervisor of Elections Therisa Meadows said there will be a recount Friday at 1 p.m. for the County Commissioner District 3 seat. The unofficial results have Phillip Music beating Jason Pugh by 23 votes.

The recount will be at the Supervisor of Elections office and is open to the public.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

State presents case to open classrooms

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
Florida reached 10,000 deaths from the coronavirus Thursday after adding 117 fatalities. It was also day two of a hearing in which the state teachers union is asking a judge to stop schools from opening. Hillsborough special education teacher Lindsey Arthur was called by the State. She testified that just 10 of her 40 special-ed students participated when the state virtual in March.

News

Governor suspends Margo Anderson as Mayor of Lynn Haven, Anderson later resigns

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order on Thursday suspending Margo Anderson from her position as Mayor of Lynn Haven.

News

Lynn Haven City Attorney resigns after federal indictment

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Adam Albritton has resigned from his position as Lynn Haven City Attorney.

News

Panhandle voter turnouts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grayson Jarvis
The voter breakdown for Bay, Walton and Jackson counties.

Latest News

News

Man arrested and charged with battery and child abuse

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Officers say they identified the man on scene as Morris McNealy and discovered he had physically assaulted two juveniles.

News

Local man accused of producing child porn

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A local man has been arrested and charged with video voyeurism, possession of child porn, and producing child porn.

News

New local deaths reported in Thursday’s daily COVID-19 update

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 10,186 people have died from the virus in the state.

News

Detour planned for CR 388

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The closure is so crews can work on roadway repairs.

News

Lynn Haven City leaders hold special meeting to discuss future of city

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jarell Baker
After the arrest of Mayor Margo Anderson and City Attorney Adam Albritton. Lynn Haven city leaders held an emergency meeting to discuss what happens now.

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
Better rain chances are in the forecast through the weekend ahead.