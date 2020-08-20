Advertisement

Local man accused of producing child porn

Edward Lagasse has been arrested and charged with video voyeurism, possession of child porn, and producing child porn.
Edward Lagasse has been arrested and charged with video voyeurism, possession of child porn, and producing child porn.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - A local man has been arrested and charged with video voyeurism, possession of child porn, and producing child porn.

Panama City Police say Edward Lagasse, 48, was arrested by the United States Marshal Service Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force. Police started investigating Lagasse after receiving information he had committed acts of video voyeurism of a minor. They say they found evidence leading to warrants being issued.

Police say this case is still under investigation. They say if you have any information on this case, contact the department at 850-872-3100, or report information anonymously using the Panama City Tip 411 app.

