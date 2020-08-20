Lynn Haven City leaders hold special meeting to discuss future of city

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

More Lynn Haven city leaders are behind bars in connection with an investigation into hurricane recovery activities.

“It’s a gut punch to the city. We were hoping to be able to move forward and come out of this cloud,” said Lynn Haven Mayor Pro Tempore Dan Russell.

In the wake of the arrest of Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson and City Attorney Adam Albritton, city leaders held a special meeting to discuss the next steps.

The federal investigation claims Anderson and Albritton's actions cost taxpayers millions of dollars, but city leaders say they do not know how much they have lost. They are also unsure if the investigation will impact future hurricane recovery projects and FEMA reimbursements.

“The city manager and I will sit down with our consultant at Tetratek and we’ll sit down with our consultant with FEMA and try to figure out how to move forward,” said Russell.

Commissioner Dan Russell was selected to serve as mayor pro tempore. The commission also gave him power to sign city checks so city business can continue.

However, Russell said as of right now Anderson is still the mayor and Albritton is still employed with the city.

“The mayor is the mayor either until the Governor removes her or until a recall election,” said Russell. “The city commission hires or fires the attorney. We’re gonna address that at the next commission meeting to decide what we’re gonna do with the city attorney.”

Several locals and city officials questioned Mayor Pro-Tempore Dan Russell about his involvement in the investigation and if he knew about other city officials involvement in the investigation as well.

“World claim was a public adjuster that did some work for the city of Lynn Haven, I contracted with them to do the PA work from my house. We had some issues early on and I ended up hiring Berk and Blue to do my PA work.”

Russell said he paid around $35,000 for Berk and Blue to do work around his home. He also said he had no knowledge of any illegal activity or the actions of other city officials involved with the FBI investigation during that time.

City leaders say they are planning to put new guidelines and procedures in place to make sure corruption does not happen in their city again.

City leaders selected Jeff Carter with Merlin Law Group to serve as their temporary attorney for their next two meetings.

