Man arrested and charged with battery and child abuse

SNEADS, Fla. (WJHG) - Sneads Police officers say they responded to a home on Old Spanish Trail in reference to a fight in progress on Wednesday, August 19.

Officers say they identified the man on scene as Morris McNealy and discovered he had physically assaulted two juveniles.

Officers say the two children were home alone when McNealy, tried to get inside.

Officers say when the children refused to let him in, McNealy started banging and prying on the door until it opened.

Police say he then shoved a 13-year-old boy to the ground and grabbed him by the throat. According to police, the 15-year-old brother then tried to stop McNealy when he turned and began punching the boy in the head.

According to police, both juveniles suffered minor injuries.

McNealy was arrested and charged with burglary with battery and two counts of child abuse.

