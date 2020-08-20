Advertisement

1.1 million laid-off workers seek US jobless aid

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — About 1.1 million laid-off workers seek US jobless aid as layoffs remain elevated in the face of the coronavirus.

This is a BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. Previous story follows.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The government will provide its latest snapshot Thursday of the pace of layoffs in the United States, which have declined steadily but remain stuck at a high level with the economy still in the grip of the viral pandemic that erupted in March.

The number of applications that were reported last week fell below 1 million after 20 straight weeks above that level. Yet at roughly 960,000, it was still painfully high. Before the viral outbreak, the weekly figure had never topped 700,000, even during the Great Recession.

The latest string of layoffs follows the expiration of a $600 weekly federal check that provided vital support for millions of laid-off Americans. Negotiations in Congress to extend that benefit, though at a lower level of payment, have collapsed. The Trump administration is offering a new $300-a-week federal benefit, which states need to apply for and must revamp their computer systems to accommodate.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Airbnb bans house parties worldwide, citing virus mandates

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Airbnb is banning house parties worldwide as it tries to clean up its reputation and comply with limits on gatherings during the pandemic.

National

American Airlines will drop flights to 15 cities in October

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The airline blamed low demand during the coronavirus pandemic, which has triggered a massive slump in air travel.

National

Man sentenced for role in 2017 Manchester concert bombing

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The brother of the suicide bomber who set off an explosion at a 2017 Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, killing 22 people and injuring hundreds, has been sentenced to a minimum of 55 years.

Coronavirus

UN: Discussions with Russia on COVID-19 vaccine underway

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Last week, Russia became the first country in the world to license a coronavirus vaccine when President Vladimir Putin announced its approval. But the vaccine has not yet passed the advanced trials normally required to prove it works before being licensed, a major breach of scientific protocol.

Latest News

National Politics

Democrats pound their message: To oust Trump, you must vote

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The senator's advisers say Harris will tell her story while highlighting the examples and experiences of others.

National Politics

Harris seizes historic moment in accepting VP nomination

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
In an address capping the third night of the virtual Democratic National Convention, the California senator evoked the lessons of her late mother, Shyamala Gopalan, a biologist and Indian immigrant.

Coronavirus

Cuomo brushes back AP report of care home death undercount

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo responded Wednesday to an Associated Press report that his state’s coronavirus death toll in nursing homes could be a significant undercount, saying it makes sense to include only those residents who died on the home’s property.

National

Russia’s Navalny in coma in ICU after alleged poisoning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny is in a coma in a hospital in Siberia after falling ill from a suspected poisoning.

News

Lynn Haven City leaders hold special meeting to discuss future of city

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jarell Baker
After the arrest of Mayor Margo Anderson and City Attorney Adam Albritton. Lynn Haven city leaders held an emergency meeting to discuss what happens now.

National Politics

Source: Michigan reaches $600M deal in Flint water crisis

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Michigan will pay $600 million to compensate Flint residents whose health was damaged by lead-tainted drinking water after the city heeded state regulators’ advice not to treat it properly, an attorney involved in the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday.