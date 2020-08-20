Advertisement

Mosley Volleyball looks to stay positive as the season approaches

By Julia Daniels
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -To say the least, student-athletes all across the state are going to miss games this season. The Mosley volleyball team is feeling as much of a pinch as anybody when it comes to scheduling games, handling county restrictions, and start dates.

“It’s frustrating, and one of the things I think a lot of people didn’t take into account is everybody is doing their restrictions differently, and they’re doing it at different times. There’s a great chance schools could start and we get two games in and it’s over,” said head coach, Michelle Mask.

That’s the big fear as the Dolphins are down to just nine games out of their original 25 game schedule.

“It’s sad because it is hard to come in your senior year and you’re super hyped and you’re ready to be top dog and then everything kind of gets thrown on you and the season isn’t like it’s been in the past,” said senior Dolphin, Emma Robertson.

“Obviously, you always want more, and I really want more for my girls this year. I’ve got five incredible seniors that I’m scared to death won’t be able to have a season,” said Mask.

Among other things that have been lost, Coach Mask says they lost the chance to go to an elite tournament in Venice in the early season that included four state champions from last year.

Many of her players are being recruited to play at the next level, and she’s hoping that losing so many games won’t have a negative effect on that. Regardless of how the season is beginning, Robertson says it’s important to keep a positive outlook.

“It’s important to keep in mind that we are still on the court playing the sport we love,” said Robertson

At least for now, the Dolphins expect to open up at home September 15th against rival Arnold, and they are hoping to host senior night the next day when they play Bay, also at home.

