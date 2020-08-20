Panhandle voter turnouts

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Another local election has come and gone, and here are the unofficial voter turnouts.

In Bay County, the total number of ballots cast was 34,101, out of a total of 118,660 eligible voters for a turnout of 28.74%. Out of those ballots cast, 13,393 were by mail, 13,005 were through early voting, and 7,075 were on election day, with 28 provisional votes.

In Walton County, the total number of ballots cast was 14,259, out of a total of 55,125 eligible voters for a turnout of 25.87% Out of those ballots cast, 4,893 were by mail, 3,252 were through early voting, and 6,112 were on election day, with two provisional votes.

In Jackson County, the total number of ballots cast was 12,222, out of a total of 28,970 registered voters for a turnout of 42.19%. Out of those ballots cast, 3,950 were by mail, 4,268 were through early voting, and 4,004 were on election day, with zero provisional votes.

