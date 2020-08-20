Advertisement

Peaches linked to salmonella outbreak in 9 states

The US Food and Drug Administration is investigating the incident that has left more than 60 people sickened.
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(CNN) -Tainted peaches could be the cause of a salmonella outbreak in nine states.

The Food and Drug Administration is investigating the incident, that has left more than 60 people sickened.

The bagged peaches were reportedly sold under the Wawona brand name at Aldi stores in 16 states, starting in June.

The grocery store chain has recalled the peaches in the states affected and the FDA is urging anyone who bought the peaches to throw them out.

More information on the recall can be found on the FDA website.

