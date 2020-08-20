Advertisement

Teen mother charged with felony murder in death of Tennessee toddler

Megan Boswell was charged Wednesday with 19 counts in connection to the death of her toddler, Evelyn Boswell.
Megan Boswell was charged Wednesday with 19 counts in connection to the death of her toddler, Evelyn Boswell.(TBI)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee teenager has been indicted on felony murder and other charges in the death of her 15-month-old daughter, whose disappearance prompted a search across three states.

Nineteen-year-old Megan Boswell of Blountville was already being held in the Sullivan County jail on charges she had lied about her daughter’s whereabouts.

The remains of 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell were found five months ago inside a shed owned by her grandfather.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a family member reported Evelyn missing on Feb. 18 though the child had not been seen since December.

Boswell’s attorney did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Breakfast Point Academy prepares for start of school year

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Blake Brannon
Teachers have adjusted their classrooms for social distancing, hand sanitizing and washing stations are in place as well as extra signage and desk dividers as the school prepares to kick off the school year.

News

Bay County Sheriff’s Office talks about school traffic safety

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Natalie Williams
Bay County Schools start back on Thursday and so does school traffic

National

California wildfires chase people from homes into smoky air

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Thousands of people were under orders to evacuate in regions surrounding the San Francisco Bay Area Wednesday as nearly 40 wildfires blazed across the state amid a blistering heat wave now in its second week.

National Politics

Harris speaks at Democratic National Convention

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Kamala Harris speaks at the Democratic National Convention.

Latest News

News

Port Panama City Welcomes Large Ship

Updated: 1 hours ago
The M/V BBC St. Petersburg is docked at Port Panama City. This is the ship's maiden voyage around the world and brought 10,000 tons of copper cathodes from the west coast of South America.

News

Berg Pipe Awarded Keystone XL Pipeline Contract

Updated: 1 hours ago
This contract will provide hundreds of jobs for the local area.

News

School Zone Traffic Laws

Updated: 2 hours ago
With school starting back in the viewing area, we are talking with school officials and law enforcement about reminders for local drivers.

News

String of Car Burglaries

Updated: 2 hours ago
There's been a string of burglaries in the area. Authorities say most of these were from cars that have been left unlocked.

News

Mayor Anderson, City Attorney Indicted on Federal Charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
Lynn Haven Mayor Anderson, and City Attorney indicted on Federal Charges.

National

Portland protesters set fire to county government building

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Protesters in Portland broke out the windows of a county government building, sprayed lighter fluid inside and set a fire in a demonstration that started Tuesday night and ended Wednesday morning with clashes with police, officials said.