New local deaths reported in Thursday’s daily COVID-19 update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Thursday.

Florida has 588,602 cases reported. That’s 4,555 new cases. There are 582,407 cases involving Florida residents and 6,195 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 10,186 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 5,003 cases. This includes 4,924 residents and 79 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 69 people have died from the virus and 265 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday morning, 70 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

Okaloosa County is reporting 3,847 cases. This includes 3,818 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 28 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. There have been 67 people who have died from the virus. 214 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday morning, 34 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 1,535 cases. 1,407 of the cases are residents and 128 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 18 deaths from the virus and 80 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday morning, five people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 965 cases. 954 are residents and 11 are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 14 people have died in the county and 46 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday morning, five people are in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 562 cases. There are 552 residents and 10 are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 96 years-old. There have been four deaths reported and 18 hospitalizations. As of Thursday morning, three people are in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 2,180 cases. There are 2,164 local cases and 16 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 54 deaths and 108 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday morning, 12 people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 517 cases, all are local. The ages range from 1 to 99 years-old. Eight people have died and 31 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Thursday morning, there are no people in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 770 cases. They are 760 residents and ten non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 94 years-old. There have been seven deaths and 46 hospitalizations reported. As of Thursday morning, two people are in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 485 cases. There are 481 residents and four non-residents. Ages range from 6 to 85. Three deaths have been reported. Six people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday morning, there are no people in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 412 cases of COVID-19. All 412 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 85 years-old. Seven people have died and eight people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 10:31 a.m. Thursday, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 37 available adult ICU beds out of the 146 beds reported for our area. It also is reporting four of the four pediatric ICU beds are available.

According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, there are 31 available adult ICU beds in our area. (Agency for Health Care Administration)

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.