Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s an active morning with showers and thunderstorms rumbling through the Panhandle. We’ll deal with more developing across the Panhandle, widely scattered in nature, and especially along the coast. However, inland areas will see some activity this morning, and more throughout the day. It won’t be a non-stop rain in any one location, but rather a periodic storm or two can be expected throughout the day over NWFL.

Temps start in the 70s and is decently comfortable thanks to the rain cooling temps down. The clouds and diminishing storms after sunrise will lead to a slow warm up through the morning. Highs today struggle to reach much higher than the mid to upper 80s with the scattered periodic storms and clouds.

Our pattern looks to remain unsettled for the next several days as a troughing pattern aloft and weak frontal boundaries at the surface continue to amp up our scattered rain chances. Again, no day looks like a non-stop rain-fest, but we will all have decent chances for catching a storm or two throughout our days from today through Saturday.

Some storms may contain heavy rains and gusty winds with a low end severe threat especially in the afternoons. Rain totals by the end of the week may reach up to 1-3″ for most with locally higher amounts possible in isolated pockets.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy with afternoon hit or miss storms developing, mainly inland. Highs today top out near 90°. With more unsettled days ahead, temperatures will struggle to warm up much more than the 80s on your 7 Day Forecast.

